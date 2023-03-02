Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy & cooler with snow staying south

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chilly seasonal air place to get you started today. Those 20s won’t warm very much today due to the clouds but we will get close to 40 later this afternoon. A few late day breaks in the clouds will be too little too late to help us much.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Not much of a breeze today with wind from the east at about 5-10 mph most of the day. That should help out on what will be the coolest day of the week.

Warmer air returns Friday as we make a run at 50 degrees once again. That will happen under partly cloudy skies.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Saturday starts with some clouds in the area and the small chance of a few snow showers pass through. Anything that does fall would melt fairly easily with highs jumping into the 40s by the afternoon.

There is the threat of a few more morning rain showers Sunday but by the afternoon we’ll make a run into the 50s! It will likely be the warmest day we’ll have for a while. Snow chances and colder weather are on the way for the middle of next week and the colder air is likely to continue for the middle of the month.

8 to 14 Day Outlook
8 to 14 Day Outlook(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Omaha homeowners are at odds with the city over a new apartment complex development.
West Omaha homeowners clash with developers on plan to build apartment complex
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Council Bluffs Police are asking for the public's help in locating Ilene Gowen.
Council Bluffs Police: Missing 60-year-old woman found dead
Nebraska LB84 would expand pandemic-era SNAP benefits if passed.
Bill to extend pandemic-era food stamp benefits up for hearing Thursday
Nebraska State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh
Omaha senator continues Nebraska Legislature filibuster

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Wednesday night forecast
Light snow to the S
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chillier Thursday with a few snow showers
Emily's 3 day forecast