Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy & cooler with snow staying south
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chilly seasonal air place to get you started today. Those 20s won’t warm very much today due to the clouds but we will get close to 40 later this afternoon. A few late day breaks in the clouds will be too little too late to help us much.
Not much of a breeze today with wind from the east at about 5-10 mph most of the day. That should help out on what will be the coolest day of the week.
Warmer air returns Friday as we make a run at 50 degrees once again. That will happen under partly cloudy skies.
Saturday starts with some clouds in the area and the small chance of a few snow showers pass through. Anything that does fall would melt fairly easily with highs jumping into the 40s by the afternoon.
There is the threat of a few more morning rain showers Sunday but by the afternoon we’ll make a run into the 50s! It will likely be the warmest day we’ll have for a while. Snow chances and colder weather are on the way for the middle of next week and the colder air is likely to continue for the middle of the month.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.