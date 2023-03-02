Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy & cooler with snow staying south

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chilly seasonal air place to get you started today. Those 20s won’t warm very much today due to the clouds but we will get close to 40 later this afternoon. A few late day breaks in the clouds will be too little too late to help us much.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Not much of a breeze today with wind from the east at about 5-10 mph most of the day. That should help out on what will be the coolest day of the week.

Warmer air returns Friday as we make a run at 50 degrees once again. That will happen under partly cloudy skies.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Saturday starts with some clouds in the area and the small chance of a few snow showers pass through. Anything that does fall would melt fairly easily with highs jumping into the 40s by the afternoon.

There is the threat of a few more morning rain showers Sunday but by the afternoon we’ll make a run into the 50s! It will likely be the warmest day we’ll have for a while. Snow chances and colder weather are on the way for the middle of next week and the colder air is likely to continue for the middle of the month.

8 to 14 Day Outlook (WOWT)

