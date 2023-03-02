Retired police K-9 rescued after falling down 40-foot abandoned well

A retired police K-9 is on the mend after falling down a nearly 40-foot abandoned well last month. (Source: Chula Vista Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (Gray News) – A retired police K-9 is on the mend after falling down a roughly 40-foot abandoned well in California last month.

According to the Chula Vista Fire Department, the 9-year-old German Shepherd, named Indy, fell down the abandoned well in the afternoon of Feb. 1.

Officials said Indy is a retired police K-9.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and had to figure out how they could get the dog out safely.

Fire crews said the rescue mission took more than four hours, and eventually, it was an old-school lasso technique that did the trick.

“It was definitely a sigh of relief as soon as I got that lasso around the neck. We had been trying for a couple hours, we tried different techniques, different approaches, and the key was not to give up,” Chula Vista firefighter Fernando Bayardi said. “We finally decided to just try an old lasso technique and see if we can get the rope around the dog. I got the cinch, and I got a good grip of the dog. It was just like … I was very happy.”

Once Indy was out of the hole, his owner took him immediately to a veterinarian for medical treatment.

Firefighters said being able to reunite Indy with his owner was a sentimental moment.

“Happiness, relief,” Chula Vista firefighter Jaime Mendoza said. “It was definitely more of an emotional part when we saw the owner come over … hands down the best feeling was being able to see him go over to his dog and pet him.”

Indy’s owner Mark Pugh told KFMB on Wednesday that the dog suffered a large gash on his back about 18 inches long, which ended up having a bacterial infection.

While that infection took a long time to heal, Indy also suffered a ruptured disc in one of his vertebrae, which was causing compression of his spinal cord, making it difficult to walk.

Pugh told KFMB that it could be another couple months before Indy is back to normal.

The property owner has since covered up the hole with plywood and cement so no one else gets hurt.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Omaha homeowners are at odds with the city over a new apartment complex development.
West Omaha homeowners clash with developers on plan to build apartment complex
Council Bluffs Police are asking for the public's help in locating Ilene Gowen.
Council Bluffs Police: Missing 60-year-old woman found dead
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Nebraska LB84 would expand pandemic-era SNAP benefits if passed.
Bill to extend pandemic-era food stamp benefits up for hearing Thursday
An Omaha father is mourning the sudden loss of his 11-year-old daughter. Doctors say it was...
Family loses 11-year-old daughter to acute-onset leukemia

Latest News

BREAKING: Omaha high school among several swatted Thursday
BREAKING: Omaha high school among several swatted Thursday
Closing arguments began Wednesday in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
Juror removed in Murdaugh trial; defense gives closing arguments
A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says
State of Nebraska confirms millions of dollars in unclaimed income tax credits
FILE - Otero County, New Mexico Commissioner Couy Griffin speaks to reporters as he arrives at...
Cowboys for Trump cofounder found not guilty of campaign finance charge