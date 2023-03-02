Petition to ban abortion in Bellevue moves forward

The signature deadline has come and gone for a petition to ban abortion in the City of Bellevue.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In Bellevue this week, volunteers just submitted thousands of signatures to ban abortion in their city. It’s a petition that circulated for six months.

The deadline just hit this week.

“We are ready to see Mr. Carhart’s facility shut down once and for all,” said Judith Mansisidor, one of the petition’s sponsors.

Mark Lee Dickson, the Texas man spearheading the initiative, said they submitted 521 petition packets and well over 7,000 signatures.

They hope that’s enough to move the effort forward. They need 20% of qualified Bellevue voter signatures, or about 7,400 people.

The city is working with the Sarpy County election commissioner to certify those signatures. Organizers won’t say exactly how many they collected.

6 News spoke with interim city attorney Annie Mathews on the next steps.

“There’s no specific timeline set out by when the votes need to be verified. The city doesn’t intend to drag its feet,” Mathews said.

If it hits 20%, then she said, “it’s our duty to present it to [the] city council.”

If the city council doesn’t pass it, that’s not the end of the road.

“The matter is submitted for a special election, so it’s put towards the voters to decide,” Mathews said.

As for now, the volunteers wait.

“This is a process that will have to play itself out,” said Mansisidor. “If we do not see success through this process, we will pursue other routes to see Bellevue outlaw abortion.”

6 News asked the city attorney what other measures might be.

“The statute states that they can only do this every two years on a certain subject, and so I think down the line they’d have the opportunity to resubmit,” said Mathews.

“We have every intention to exhaust every legal avenue we have to make sure that every soul in Bellevue gets to experience the good life,” Mansisidor said. “That is the Nebraska way.”

The movement has already succeeded in eight other Nebraska towns. None of those were larger in population than 1,000 people. For comparison, Bellevue has about 63,000 people.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Council Bluffs Police are asking for the public's help in locating Ilene Gowen.
Council Bluffs Police: Missing 60-year-old woman found dead
The Jones family reported their dog as lost and were surprised to find it at the shelter, ready...
Lost dog adopted by new family on Omaha’s 72-hour rule
An act of violence was caught on camera in a quiet Sarpy County neighborhood on July 4, 2022
Woman sentenced to prison for role in Sarpy County fireworks attack
West Omaha homeowners are at odds with the city over a new apartment complex development.
West Omaha homeowners clash with developers on plan to build apartment complex

Latest News

Staffing has been a challenge in recent years, especially for summer camps for children.
Omaha summer camps hopeful for uptick in staff in the upcoming months, amid shortages
The signature deadline has come and gone for a petition to ban abortion in the City of Bellevue.
Signature deadline hits for Bellevue abortion ban petition
An Omaha father is mourning the sudden loss of his 11-year-old daughter. Doctors say it was...
Family mourns daughter's sudden death
Staffing has been a challenge in recent years, especially for summer camps for children.
Summer camps pushing for enough staff members