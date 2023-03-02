Omaha police: Report of shooting appears to be incident of swatting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police tell 6 News that a report of a shooting at Omaha South High School Thursday morning appears to be an incident of swatting.

Omaha police and fire units were called to the school at 24th and K about 8:15 a.m. Someone called 911 claiming there had been a shooting.

Police swept and cleared the building several times and found nothing.

School officials said the school went into lockdown for about 45 minutes. It was lifted once the situation was determined to be a false alarm.

Swatting is when a prank call is made in an attempt to bring a large response of law enforcement. In Nebraska, it is considered a crime.

