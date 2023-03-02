Horse racing track, casino could be coming to Olde Towne Bellevue

Plans for a horse track and casino in Olde Towne Bellevue are gaining ground.
By John Chapman
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue city officials believe Old Towne Bellevue would have new life with more traffic moving around and more people going into businesses -- if its racetrack-casino becomes reality.

Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike says the city won a round in the fight when LB311 failed to make it out of committee.

“Competition is a good thing, but I really don’t think it belongs where the government can legislate that competition out, and I really think some of these bills are a way to legislate competition away,” Hike said.

John Hassett, president of Aksarben Equine, and his partners are behind the Bellevue Racetrack. They plan to build an open, modern-design horse racing track that will seat 5,000, with standing room for 5,000 more. It will cost about $150 million to build and will feature big-money races.

“In the Bellevue market, we propose 24 race days, $5 million in purses, $200,000 a day, and we plan to build a first-class horse racetrack,” Hassett said.

Bellevue officials say a racetrack-casino would anchor an entertainment district in the city. Mayor Hike says that entertainment district would feature an indoor-outdoor regional waterpark.

“That in itself is an $80-100 million project that we’re trying to tie together with the horse-track/casino into an entertainment district,” Hike said. “If we get this waterpark in place, we’ve got some other recreational companies that are looking at following.”

“In Bellevue, we’re looking at things that will lower our property taxes, raise our tax base, bring more entertainment dollars and employment in,” Hike said. “We’re trying to do what’s right for Bellevue and the entire state.”

Bellevue officials expect the issue to come up again in the next legislative session. Other communities across the state have also floated the idea of building casinos.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Omaha homeowners are at odds with the city over a new apartment complex development.
West Omaha homeowners clash with developers on plan to build apartment complex
Council Bluffs Police are asking for the public's help in locating Ilene Gowen.
Council Bluffs Police: Missing 60-year-old woman found dead
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Omaha, NE
Schools across Nebraska targeted in swatting calls; authorities urge submitting tips
An Omaha father is mourning the sudden loss of his 11-year-old daughter. Doctors say it was...
Family loses 11-year-old daughter to acute-onset leukemia

Latest News

Hastings High was on lockdown briefly Thursday after a report of an active shooter. HPD on...
False reports of school shootings all over Nebraska and the country
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a sweet addition this morning.
BREAKING: Baby elephant born at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo
Omaha South High School became one of several targets of shooting hoax calls Thursday.
Rash of hoax shooting calls affects 7 Nebraska cities
Plans for a horse track and casino in Olde Towne Bellevue are gaining ground.
Plans for horse track and casino in Bellevue