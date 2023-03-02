Hastings Police say call about active shooter at the high school was not credible

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings High School was on lockdown Thursday morning following a report of an active shooter. At this time, authorities say there’s no credible threat at the high school.

According to Hastings Public Schools, a call came into the 911 center from a person, who identified themselves as a teacher at the high school.

Dispatch became suspicious because the teacher’s name and room number didn’t exist.

The caller said there was an active shooter in the high school.

All Hastings Police officers were dispatched to the school with officers going room to room to ensure safety of all students and staff.

HPS Administration and Hastings Police are working together to notify students, parents and the public on the facts of the situation.

Hastings Police is conducting the investigation.

There will be police officers at the school throughout the day to monitor safety of students and staff members as well as to answer questions.

HPS said because of previous planning between the district and police, procedures were in place to help maintain a calm atmosphere throughout this event.

Grand Island Public Schools also reported a non-credible threat Thursday morning called into Grand Island police. A GIPS officials said there were a series of hoax calls made to various schools Thursday morning. A call was made threatening Westridge Middle schools which turned out to be false. GIPS also said a false threat was called into Kearney Public Thursday morning as well. Here is a statement from Grand Island Public schools issued Thursday morning:

“We wanted to let you know of a resolved situation that took place this morning at GIPS. You may be aware that a trend of hoax calls have been hitting 9-1-1 stations in Colorado, Kansas, and now here in Nebraska.The City of Grand Island - Police Department received one of those calls today with the phony caller referencing a false threat. We’ve also received word that a similar phony call was received at Kearney Public Schools and other area districts as well.Out of due diligence, GIPD responded to our building this morning and informed us of the call and to affirm their support of our safety efforts.Please know these calls are unsubstantiated and phony. We have been working with the GIPD as they investigate the origin of these calls hitting Midwestern schools.All of our students and staff are safe. No learning has been disrupted and business is operating as usual.”

