Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chillier Thursday with a few snow showers

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures have plummeted fast Wednesday evening after an afternoon warm up to the 40s and 50s! The cloudy skies and colder air continue to build in overnight with a drop to the mid 20s by Thursday morning. This colder air comes as a low pressure system tracks to our S... this will bring the chance for light snow mainly S of the Metro...

Light snow to the S
Light snow to the S(wowt)

Temperatures struggle to warm through the day under cloudy skies... we’ll reach 41 in the Metro but with a breeze we’ll feel more like the 30s in the afternoon.

Thursday forecast
Thursday forecast(wowt)

Temperatures rebound quickly as a ridge of high pressure moves in... Sunday is our warmest day in the low to mid 50s. We can’t rule out a shower any day this weekend but you’ll still need to take advantage of the warmer days while we have them!

Weekend warm up
Weekend warm up(wowt)

By the middle of next week a round of colder air spills in bringing in our next chance for snow.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

