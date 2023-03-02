Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chillier Thursday with a few snow showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures have plummeted fast Wednesday evening after an afternoon warm up to the 40s and 50s! The cloudy skies and colder air continue to build in overnight with a drop to the mid 20s by Thursday morning. This colder air comes as a low pressure system tracks to our S... this will bring the chance for light snow mainly S of the Metro...

Light snow to the S (wowt)

Temperatures struggle to warm through the day under cloudy skies... we’ll reach 41 in the Metro but with a breeze we’ll feel more like the 30s in the afternoon.

Thursday forecast (wowt)

Temperatures rebound quickly as a ridge of high pressure moves in... Sunday is our warmest day in the low to mid 50s. We can’t rule out a shower any day this weekend but you’ll still need to take advantage of the warmer days while we have them!

Weekend warm up (wowt)

By the middle of next week a round of colder air spills in bringing in our next chance for snow.

10 day forecast (wowt)

