Dead fish washing on shore of Grand Island lake

The city’s parks and recreation department will be cleaning up dead shad over the next week at Pier Lake.
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Park-goers will notice a large number of dead fish washing up on the shoreline of a Grand Island lake.

The city’s parks and recreation department will be cleaning up dead shad over the next week at the lake at Pier Park.

The fish are bait fish, which are very sensitive to cold water and rapid temperature change.

Grand Island Parks and Recreation said because of the shallow depth of the lake, large population of shad, and the recent weather changes, hundreds of dead fish are showing up as the ice melts.

“This happens quite a bit in the spring in the Midwest,” Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy said. “It might be a little unsightly for awhile until we get them all but the park staff are out there and on it.”

McCoy said this is a naturally occurring thing and happens in other places, not just in Grand Island.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

