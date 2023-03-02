Bennington Public Schools announces superintendent search finalists

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bennington Public Schools Board of Education has announced its list of finalists for the district’s next superintendent this week.

BPS says the position received seven applications, from which four were selected for interviews. The interviews will be held Monday and Wednesday, and are open to the public at the Board of Education.

The four candidates are listed with their meeting times:

Dr. Matt Blomenkamp, Assistant Superintendent of Operations, BPS -- Monday, Mar. 6, 5 p.m.

Dr. Summer Stephens, Superintendent, Churchill County Schools; Fallon, Nevada -- Monday, Mar. 6, 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Christopher Loofe, Associate Superintendent & Director of Finance, Kearney Public Schools -- Wednesday, Mar. 8, 5 p.m.

Dr. Aaron Plas, Superintendent, Lakeview Community Schools, Columbus -- Wednesday, Mar. 8, 6:30 p.m.

