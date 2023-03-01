Sarpy County emergency alert system to get upgrade, tornado siren tests move to Wednesdays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County’s public warning system was approved Tuesday for an upgrade with a price tag of just under $1 million.

“We’re just trying to make the system smarter,” said Jesse Eret at Tuesday’s Sarpy County Board of Commissioners meeting. Eret is the director of the county’s emergency management department.

Eret says all 70 sirens across the county will be updated this year, and seven of them will be replaced.

The upgrades come simply due to the outdated technology behind the sirens, not because the sirens aren’t working.

“We’re trying to make it easier for us to manage the system so that the system remains fully functional.”

Right now, the system can’t communicate if there’s an issue with one of the sirens.

“We have volunteers, municipal partners, and county employees who will go out during the tests and actually visually monitor and listen to the sirens to make sure they’re functioning at 100 percent,” he says. “We’re at 70 sirens now, and it’s becoming more and more difficult to coordinate and to find enough people to go monitor them, so this new system will allow us to be notified anytime there’s any kind of an issue.”

The upgrades will include another new and useful feature: geofencing.

“It’s important because we’re able to localize activation of the sirens so that we’re not constantly warning everybody across the county when there’s really only a small portion of the county that’s threatened by severe weather or another hazard,” he adds.

The new system will also create a more secure network, decreasing the chance of the system being hacked into. Each siren will also have backup power as an added benefit.

The money for the upgrades and replacements comes from already-approved American Rescue Plan Act funding, so it won’t be coming from taxpayer dollars. The funding for the contract was approved in June of 2022 by the board.

And as the severe weather season starts, Sarpy County is changing its emergency siren testing day from the first Saturday of the month to the first Wednesday of the month.

That new test alert will begin tomorrow, March 1.

