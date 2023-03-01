Papillion contract agreement with city fire union set to relieve fire department staffing

Papillion firefighters and union members are hopeful a new contract will improve staffing.
By Johan Marin
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - All across the nation fire departments struggle to recruit and retain enough firefighters, and the need for firefighters continues to increase in Nebraska.

A contract between Papillion and the Papillion Professional Firefighters Association is set to help with staffing in the city’s fire department.

“Staffing is always those delicate situations where you want to ensure the city can keep growing,” said Anthony Strawn with the fire union in Papillion.

The fire union has had some minor setbacks. From 2018 to 2021 they lost roughly 25 firefighters total, but they’ve managed to keep 18 firefighters on duty every day.

However, they’re planning to add more.

“The union and the city have tried to make those numbers grow as we’ve grown here in Papillion,” Strawn said.

Papillion Fire has been able to stay competitive with Omaha and other nearby departments, according to Strawn. They want to make sure they stay attractive in the future.

“We’re very focused on us what’s best for our community and what’s best for our residents,” said Trenton Albers with the City of Papillion.

Albers says the new contract agreement includes an increase in wages and provides more benefits to retain and recruit firefighters.

“We’re a small community we all know each other and we’re all headed in the same direction,” Albers said.

The city plans to have 24 firefighters on duty, 24 hours a day by October 2025.

