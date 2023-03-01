Missing Lincoln inmate arrested in Council Bluffs

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who had been reported missing from the Lincoln Community Corrections Center is back in custody.

Richard Reynolds was arrested Wednesday by Council Bluffs Police on new charges and is being held at the Pottawattamie County Jail.

Richard Reynolds, 37, escaped from Lincoln Community Corrections Center. (Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Reynolds had been missing since Dec. 1, after leaving his place of work in Waverly. He began his sentence in December of 2017 on charges including use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, domestic assault, assaulting a peace officer, and escape and theft by unlawful taking.

Reynolds is tentatively set to be released in January of 2024.

