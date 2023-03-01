Missing Lincoln inmate arrested in Council Bluffs

(Storyblocks)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who had been reported missing from the Lincoln Community Corrections Center is back in custody.

Richard Reynolds was arrested Wednesday by Council Bluffs Police on new charges and is being held at the Pottawattamie County Jail.

Richard Reynolds, 37, escaped from Lincoln Community Corrections Center.
Richard Reynolds, 37, escaped from Lincoln Community Corrections Center.(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)

Reynolds had been missing since Dec. 1, after leaving his place of work in Waverly. He began his sentence in December of 2017 on charges including use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, domestic assault, assaulting a peace officer, and escape and theft by unlawful taking.

Reynolds is tentatively set to be released in January of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Council Bluffs Police are asking for the public's help in locating Ilene Gowen.
Council Bluffs Police: Missing 60-year-old woman found dead
The Jones family reported their dog as lost and were surprised to find it at the shelter, ready...
Lost dog adopted by new family on Omaha’s 72-hour rule
An act of violence was caught on camera in a quiet Sarpy County neighborhood on July 4, 2022
Woman sentenced to prison for role in Sarpy County fireworks attack
West Omaha homeowners are at odds with the city over a new apartment complex development.
West Omaha homeowners clash with developers on plan to build apartment complex

Latest News

A crash on O Street near 52nd Street has stalled traffic for the Wednesday evening commute.
LIVE: Eastbound O Street near 52nd Street shut down due to crash
Permitless concealed carry was the talk of the table today at the unicameral.
Lawmakers debate permitless conceal-carry gun bill
Abortion opponents are circulating a petition in an effort to close a Bellevue abortion clinic.
Volunteers submit signatures to close Bellevue abortion clinic
Nebraska lawmakers again debate gun bill on conceal carry