Michigan State comes back to beat Nebraska on senior night 80-67

By Joe Nugent
Feb. 28, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Michigan State went from trailing by 14 points early in the second half to leading by 17 in the final minute, a 31 point swing, they owned the last 20 minutes winning 80-67. The Huskers loss snaps a four-game winning streak. Keisei Tominaga led Nebraska with 20 points on 7-11 shooting in front of his parents who made the rare trip from Japan. Keisei also participated in senior night, because of the trip by his parents. He will still have eligibility after this season.

After leading by 12 at halftime the Huskers ran into a different Michigan State team in the second half. In the final 20 the Spartans shot 68% including 12-17 from the arc. Nebraska will wrap up the regular season at Iowa Sunday afternoon.

