LIVE: Eastbound O Street near 52nd Street shut down due to crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A crash on ‘O’ Street near 52nd Street has stalled traffic for the Wednesday evening commute.

Eastbound ‘O’ Street near 52nd Street is shut down and traffic is being diverted onto 50th Street. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are on scene.

Details are still limited. Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

A crash on O Street near 52nd Street is stalling traffic. (City of Lincoln Traffic Cameras)

