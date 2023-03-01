Grand Island man arrested for child pornography possession

(KTTC)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit arrested a Grand Island man Monday on child exploitation charges.

The NSP and Homeland Security Investigations performed a search warrant at the suspect’s home on Nov. 7 of last year. Following an investigation, the NSP arrested 21-year-old Andrew Alcala for possession of child pornography on Monday. He was booked into the Hall County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jones family reported their dog as lost and were surprised to find it at the shelter, ready...
Lost dog adopted by new family on Omaha’s 72-hour rule
An act of violence was caught on camera in a quiet Sarpy County neighborhood on July 4, 2022
Woman sentenced to prison for role in Sarpy County fireworks attack
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Omaha area law enforcement encrypting police radio traffic
Police blocked off part of 72nd Street near Western Avenue for more than 12 hours
Omaha man arrested for obstructing traffic after part of 72nd Street closed for over 12 hours

Latest News

A suspect driver on West Dodge reached speeds over 100 mph, according to authorities
2 arrested in West Omaha after pursuit on Dodge Expressway
Some state senators say they're frustrated with the slow process of passing legislation in...
Some Nebraska senators frustrated with legislative process
Papillion firefighters and union members are hopeful a new contract will improve staffing.
Papillion contract agreement with city fire union set to relieve fire department staffing
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at Omaha Zoo