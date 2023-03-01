Grand Island man arrested for child pornography possession

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit arrested a Grand Island man Monday on child exploitation charges.

The NSP and Homeland Security Investigations performed a search warrant at the suspect’s home on Nov. 7 of last year. Following an investigation, the NSP arrested 21-year-old Andrew Alcala for possession of child pornography on Monday. He was booked into the Hall County Jail.

