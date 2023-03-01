Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild Wednesday, then our next system brings snow chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday will be a pleasant day with plenty of morning sun and increasing afternoon clouds. We’ll do most of our warming through midday cloudy PM skies stop our warm up at 48 for the Metro.

Wednesday forecast (wowt)

Our next system moves to our S Thursday... The track of the storm has changed a bit and it is trending N. This brings us a better chance for light accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday morning to the Metro and areas SE.

Next system (wowt)

The main storm impacts still look to stay S... we’ll drop to the upper 30s Thursday and by Friday morning see the potential for up to 2″ of snow... an isolated 3″ possible to the SE. We’ll continue to monitor this N trend for increased impacts to the Friday morning commute.

Snow potential (wowt)

We rebound in time for the weekend with a jump back to the 50s Sunday.

10 day forecast (wowt)

