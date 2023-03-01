Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Mild Wednesday, then our next system brings snow chances

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday will be a pleasant day with plenty of morning sun and increasing afternoon clouds. We’ll do most of our warming through midday cloudy PM skies stop our warm up at 48 for the Metro.

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(wowt)

Our next system moves to our S Thursday... The track of the storm has changed a bit and it is trending N. This brings us a better chance for light accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday morning to the Metro and areas SE.

Next system
Next system(wowt)

The main storm impacts still look to stay S... we’ll drop to the upper 30s Thursday and by Friday morning see the potential for up to 2″ of snow... an isolated 3″ possible to the SE. We’ll continue to monitor this N trend for increased impacts to the Friday morning commute.

Snow potential
Snow potential(wowt)

We rebound in time for the weekend with a jump back to the 50s Sunday.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jones family reported their dog as lost and were surprised to find it at the shelter, ready...
Lost dog adopted by new family on Omaha’s 72-hour rule
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Omaha area law enforcement encrypting police radio traffic
An act of violence was caught on camera in a quiet Sarpy County neighborhood on July 4, 2022
Woman sentenced to prison for role in Sarpy County fireworks attack
Woman stabbed near Omaha homeless shelter, police looking for suspect

Latest News

Emily's 10 day forecast
Emily's 3 day forecast
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
Minor precipitation chances Thursday afternoon