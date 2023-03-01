Douglas County Emergency Management conducts first siren test of season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a sound heard every year, preparing us for severe weather season. Douglas County Emergency Management is making all this noise to ensure the emergency outdoor warning system is working as the season approaches.

“For these early tests right after winter because winters are hard, it’s not uncommon for us to maybe [have] four or five [sirens] that we need to make repairs to,” said Whitney Shipley with Douglas County EMA.

As loud as the sirens are, they’re meant to warn people outside and not inside their homes.

“That’s the common misunderstanding,” Shipley said. “I understand that in days gone by, sometimes we were fortunate to hear them indoors, but that’s when building construction was less solid than it is today, so some people are lucky to hear them indoors.”

Fallon Dickes lives right across the street from a siren. She can hear the warnings when she’s inside her home and outside in the yard.

“We’ll be outside doing yardwork and that will start going off, and we hit the deck running and go back inside,” Dickes said. “Our dog has a hard time with it, so we’re training him to be calm around it, but whatever it takes for all of us to be safe.”

There are 127 sirens throughout Douglas County. Wednesday, they’re warning us to prepare for Severe Weather Awareness Week.

“It’s coming up at the end of March, and then we’ll do a special thing here at WOWT in April to talk more about it as well,” said 6 First Alert Weather Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord. “Then after that, you have to really keep your head on a swivel because things start to pick up pretty quickly after that.”

The National Weather Service offers severe weather spotter classes free of charge.

Douglas County officials tell 6 News the sirens should not be the primary means of severe weather notification, but it’s good to have in your toolbox.

Officials say NOAA Weather Radio is a dependable way to receive warnings. These radios can be purchased at most retailers, and can also be accessed via a phone app:

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.