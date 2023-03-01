Dive team assists in searching for missing Aurora couple

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been nearly two months since anyone has seen a missing Aurora couple. A dive team out of Oregon marks its fourth day looking for Robert and Loveda Proctor.

Adventures with Purpose is made up of a group of scuba divers who use sonar to locate missing persons. They have assisted in solving multiple cases over the last three years and hope to use their skills to locate the couple who were last seen in Hastings on Jan. 12 around 1 a.m.

“Because they’ve not been found in the past six weeks, we start thinking outside the box,” said Jared Leisek, founder of the organization. “They’ve not been found in a farm field, behind a farm field, on the side of the road, and that leaves us with ‘where else can you hide a vehicle with two people inside of it?’ For us, our thinking is underwater, and we’ve proven time and time again, unfortunately, that seems to be the case, as we’ve solved 27 cold cases in the past three years.”

William McIntosh is helping in the effort to locate the missing couple.

On Tuesday, Local4 met up with the group, who were over by the water near Jerry Spady Chevrolet GMC in Hastings.

McIntosh said a vehicle has to have six to nine feet depth of the water to cover the vehicle. They used a sonar ball to help determine the depth, including the water over by the car dealership.

He said the deepest point was 3.2 feet so it was not deep enough to cover a vehicle.

The group has a map with the epicenter being over by Adams Central and then going out by a five mile radius and then 10 mile radius laid out as they go from body of water to body of water checking their depth to see if a vehicle could be in it.

Map of area that Adventures with Purpose are searching in hopes of locating Robert and Loveda Proctor. (Adventures with Purpose)

