Council Bluffs to reconstruct South Expressway

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - One of Council Bluffs’ busiest roadways will see closures and delays beginning Monday.

The city is reconstructing the South Expressway between Interstate 80 and 19th Avenue. Construction begins Monday, March 6, and is expected to wrap up by November.

Phase 1 of the South Expressway reconstruction project in Council Bluffs.
Phase 1 of the South Expressway reconstruction project in Council Bluffs.(City of Council Bluffs)

The city is phasing the project to allow for one lane in each direction to remain open during the project. Turning lanes and the light at 23rd Avenue will be maintained as well.

City officials say the project aims to urbanize the expressway with new pavement, drainage improvements and street lighting.

In addition to the construction, the city is adding a concrete trail to the east side of the expressway that will run from north of the I-80/I-29 ramps to 23rd Avenue.

