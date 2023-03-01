Cheetah escapes enclosure at Omaha Zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Zoo staff walked a cheetah back to its quarters after it somehow got out of its primary enclosure.

According to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, Zoo officials learned that a cheetah got outside its primary enclosure.

The cheetah was still behind a public barrier within the Scott African Grasslands and the Zoo says no one was ever in danger during the incident.

Zoo officials activated emergency protocols and guests, students and staff were taken to secure areas. All entry points to the Zoo were also closed.

The 5-year-old, 60-pound female cheetah named Gretchen was in the sight of staff throughout the entire incident according to the Zoo. At one point Gretchen laid down and then responded to the animal care team.

Gretchen was walked back to her night quarters without further incident.

The CEO of the Omaha Zoo, Dr. Luis Padilla, credited their regular drills for the swift response by Zoo staff.

“The health and safety of our staff, guests and animals is of the utmost priority to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium,” said Dr. Luis Padilla. “No person or animal was ever in danger during this incident. This is why we prepare with emergency drills so that our staff can act quickly, confidently and safely.”

The Zoo says it’s investigating how the cheetah managed to get out of its primary enclosure and that there will be a review of the specific area.

According to the Zoo, Gretchen was born at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park. Gretchen currently lives at the Zoo in the Scott African Grasslands with her mother and three sisters.

