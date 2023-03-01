6 News partners with Salvation Army for food drive

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT and The Salvation Army on Wednesday launched a food drive to help families across the Omaha-metro.

With inflation impacting families in need all over the Omaha-metro — particularly at the grocery store as food prices have skyrocketed over the past year — 6 News WOWT is joining forces with The Salvation Army for the Love Beyond Hunger Food Drive.

All monetary donations and all nonperishable food-item donations will go to The Salvation Army’s Burrows Center food pantry in midtown Omaha, which has seen a steep increase in demand over the past year.

The Salvation Army said that 2022 was a very busy year for The Salvation Army Burrows Center, located at 6101 NW Radial Highway, which serves as a “one-stop shop” for things like food pantry assistance and utility-bill assistance. The center saw 33% more people come in to seek help during the last half of 2022 than it did in the first half of the year.

Total yearly demand for food there jumped 9.5% between 2021 and 2022, and numbers for January 2023 were higher as compared to the previous January, giving strong indications that demand will continue to be abnormally high as the new year unfolds.

“The Burrows Center staff report a lot of families and individuals coming in seeking help for the very first time, so they’re seeing and helping a lot of new people. We strongly believe that inflation’s impact on food prices has been the primary driver of the increase in demand at the Burrows Center pantry.”

HOW TO HELP

The Love Beyond Hunger Food Drive runs through March 26. Those wishing to help the community have two ways they can participate:

Donate online at salarmyfooddrive.org

Drop off nonperishable food items in-person at the NP Dodge parking lot at 8701 W. Dodge Road between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 23.

DONATION REQUESTS

When preparing to drop off your donations at the March 23 drive, consider this list of the most-needed, most in-demand food items at the Burrows Center:

Cereal

Canned soup

Canned pasta sauce

Canned fruit

Mac ‘n cheese

Pasta noodles

Box dinners (e.g., Hamburger Helper)

Peanut butter

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.