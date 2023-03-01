$400,000 grant awarded to build first fully-inclusive playground at Mahoney Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln was awarded a grant to build the first fully-inclusive playground in Lincoln at Mahoney Park near 70th and Fremont Streets on Tuesday.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Councilman James Michael Bowers, and Parks and Recreation officials announced the nearly $400,000 Nebraska Game and Parks Commission grant during a news conference.

The grant will help the City of Lincoln build four new inclusive playgrounds within five miles of every Lincoln residence by 2038.

“Leading the way for inclusive play in Lincoln is the hallmark of my work on City Council, and I’m incredibly proud of the partnerships forged to make this a reality,” Bowers said. “An inclusive playground will be a destination site and help ensure that all residents in our city will have access to play where the only limitation is their imagination, not ability.”

Maggie Stuckey-Ross, Parks and Recreation Director, said construction to build the new inclusive playground at Mahoney Park is expected to begin in spring 2024.

Mahoney Park Inclusive playground plans. (PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT)

Stuckey-Ross said the grant awarded required a 50% match by the city. Three-hundred-thousand dollars of the match is already available in the Capital Improvement Program budget and the remaining $100,000 is going to come from private donations and City general budget.

“A playground is a metaphor for the type of community we want Lincoln to be. It welcomes the body you were born into, supports the body you are living in today, and is prepared for the body you will have in the future. On the playground, everyone can experience the joy of play, form friendships, and create connections,” Stuckey-Ross said.

According to J.J. Yost, Parks and Recreation Planning and Facilities Manager, the inclusive playground design will include physical accommodations that provide access and specialized equipment to meet certain needs, as well as provide opportunities for children to explore and play with children and adults who may have different levels of ability. The playground will have a range of activities to help stimulate and develop senses for anyone on the playground. The senses include: physical, tactile, auditory, visual, imaginative/social, and risk awareness.

Stuckey-Ross said the changes and improvements that Mahoney Park is looking forward to include removing the existing play structures, enlarging the playground area, installation of new inclusive playground equipment and surfacing, a water play feature, drinking fountain, benches and sensory plantings, renovation of restrooms, additional accessible parking and redesigned walking paths.

With the creation of the inclusive playground, Autism Family Network President Cathy Martinez was proud of the community and City government that came together to make it possible.

“This park is a victory for the marginalized and underserved in our community. All of this happened because one mom spoke up,” Martinez said. “Because of the collaboration that followed between residents and government, I will have a place for my 20-year-old, nonverbal son who likes to swing can go. A place for my grandson who uses a wheelchair to access all the features of a playground that his typically developing peers do every day.”

Mayor Gaylor Baird recognized and thanked the 17 community members who served on the Inclusive Outdoor Play Working Committee and assisted Parks and Recreation staff throughout the grant process.

Lincoln community members and City government in the creation of the inclusive playground. (PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT)

Although this is the first fully-inclusive playground being built in Lincoln, the Parks and Recreation Department has been incorporating inclusive play elements in other playgrounds at Seacrest, Taylor, Bowling Lake, and Timber Valley Parks. These parks contain ground-level activities and accessible play surfacing.

To learn more about the Outdoor Inclusive Play strategic plan, visit lincoln.ne.gov/inclusiveplay.

To learn more about Lincoln Parks and Recreation programs, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

