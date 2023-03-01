2 arrested in West Omaha after pursuit on Dodge Expressway

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Troopers arrested two people Tuesday morning after a pursuit on the Dodge Expressway in West Omaha.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Tuesday at roughly 9:15 a.m., a trooper saw a Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding on the westbound Dodge Expressway.

The trooper tried to pull the driver over, but they allegedly refused to yield and began to accelerate to a higher speed. A pursuit then began near 132nd and Dodge.

Authorities say the driver of the Jeep continued heading west and reached speeds over 100 mph. They then exited Dodge, turned north onto 168th Street, then turned east onto Blondo Street.

While on Blondo Street, the passenger allegedly threw a backpack out of the Jeep’s window. The backpack was found by another trooper.

The driver then stopped the Jeep voluntarily at 156th and Blondo. The State Patrol says the pursuit lasted roughly five minutes. Both the driver of the Jeep and the passenger were arrested.

Authorities identified the driver as 25-year-old James Speicher of David City, Nebraska. Speicher was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and numerous traffic violations.

The passenger was identified as 31-year-old Sabrina Toole Harris of Omaha. Harris was arrested for tampering with physical evidence.

