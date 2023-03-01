2 arrested in West Omaha after pursuit on Dodge Expressway

A suspect driver on West Dodge reached speeds over 100 mph, according to authorities
A suspect driver on West Dodge reached speeds over 100 mph, according to authorities(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Troopers arrested two people Tuesday morning after a pursuit on the Dodge Expressway in West Omaha.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Tuesday at roughly 9:15 a.m., a trooper saw a Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding on the westbound Dodge Expressway.

The trooper tried to pull the driver over, but they allegedly refused to yield and began to accelerate to a higher speed. A pursuit then began near 132nd and Dodge.

Authorities say the driver of the Jeep continued heading west and reached speeds over 100 mph. They then exited Dodge, turned north onto 168th Street, then turned east onto Blondo Street.

While on Blondo Street, the passenger allegedly threw a backpack out of the Jeep’s window. The backpack was found by another trooper.

The driver then stopped the Jeep voluntarily at 156th and Blondo. The State Patrol says the pursuit lasted roughly five minutes. Both the driver of the Jeep and the passenger were arrested.

Authorities identified the driver as 25-year-old James Speicher of David City, Nebraska. Speicher was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver and numerous traffic violations.

The passenger was identified as 31-year-old Sabrina Toole Harris of Omaha. Harris was arrested for tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jones family reported their dog as lost and were surprised to find it at the shelter, ready...
Lost dog adopted by new family on Omaha’s 72-hour rule
An act of violence was caught on camera in a quiet Sarpy County neighborhood on July 4, 2022
Woman sentenced to prison for role in Sarpy County fireworks attack
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Omaha area law enforcement encrypting police radio traffic
Police blocked off part of 72nd Street near Western Avenue for more than 12 hours
Omaha man arrested for obstructing traffic after part of 72nd Street closed for over 12 hours

Latest News

Some state senators say they're frustrated with the slow process of passing legislation in...
Some Nebraska senators frustrated with legislative process
Papillion firefighters and union members are hopeful a new contract will improve staffing.
Papillion contract agreement with city fire union set to relieve fire department staffing
The Omaha Zoo responded to a cheetah that somehow managed to escape its primary enclosure
Cheetah escapes enclosure at Omaha Zoo
Some state senators say they're frustrated with the slow process of passing legislation in...
State senators express struggles over passing legislation