Woman sentenced to prison for role in Sarpy County fireworks attack
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sarpy County District Judge sentenced Brittany King to prison Tuesday morning for her role in a Fourth of July fireworks attack on strangers last year.
Brittany King, 37, was sentenced to 2-4 years for each felony charge by Judge Michael Smith, meaning she will spend a minimum of two years in state prison.
King told the court she’s “remorseful and sorry” for what happened. Her attorney Michael Fitzpatrick asked the judge for a sentence of probation.
Investigators say King along with several other family members drove to the victims’ neighborhood near 135th and Harrison streets last July 4th around 7 p.m., and started shooting Roman candles at them as they sat in the driveway. King’s small children were with her along with her 18-year-old son and boyfriend. The incident was captured on a neighbor’s camera.
Two men were seriously injured in the attack. One victim suffered burns to the head and broken ribs. Another had a broken eye socket.
One of the victims told the court: “We lost our freedom that day. We’re constantly looking over our shoulder.”
