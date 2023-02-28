Willie Nelson & Family to perform at Council Bluffs venue

The country music legend will be in concert at Stir Cove in a few months.
Nelson’s tour stop at the Saenger Theatre scheduled for March 13 has been canceled.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Neb. (WOWT) - A country music legend is coming to Stir Cove.

Willie Nelson & Family is set to play May 19 at the Harrah’s venue in Council Bluffs.

We are so excited to welcome WILLIE NELSON & FAMILY to the Cove on Friday, May 19th!! Presale starts Thursday, March 2nd at 10am with code STIR23 at https://bit.ly/41uFcVi

Posted by Stir Cove on Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, with pre-sale special ticket sales starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

In his career spanning seven decades, “Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist.” He released his latest album, “The Willie Nelson Family,” in 2021.

Trace Adkins is also playing at Stir Cove later this year. Tickets for his July 6 concert are already on sale.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

