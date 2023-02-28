Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - More clouds with a few showers later this afternoon

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds are filling in this morning helping to keep our temps in the upper 20s before the sun rises on this Tuesday. Those clouds will try to spit out a few showers early this afternoon but there likely won’t be many on the map and they’ll zip north quickly.

Shower Chances
Shower Chances(WOWT)
Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

More clouds will be in place for the area today too so that will keep our highs in the 40s. Thankfully the wind will be lighter this afternoon with gusts to 20 mph at most from the south.

Wind Today
Wind Today(WOWT)

A little more sunshine is likely Wednesday and that will lead to a little more warming. Highs in the upper 40s will feel a bit better.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

A storm system is still set to move south of our area Thursday but has trended a little farther north closer to us. That has increased the odds of seeing a little snow, especially south of I-80. It would most likely be in the evening and overnight. As of now it doesn’t look to cause big impacts in our area but it bears watching given the recent trends.

Thursday Night Snow
Thursday Night Snow(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jones family reported their dog as lost and were surprised to find it at the shelter, ready...
Lost dog adopted by new family on Omaha’s 72-hour rule
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.
Hamilton County man arrested for killing wife during argument, NSP says
Woman stabbed near Omaha homeless shelter, police looking for suspect
Omaha area law enforcement encrypting police radio traffic

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Monday night forecast
Tuesday showers
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cloudier with a stray shower possible Tuesday
Emily's 10 day forecast