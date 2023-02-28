Portion of Omaha’s I Street to close until November

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of an Omaha street in an industrial area will close for the majority of the year.

Omaha Public Works says I street will be closed between South 108th and 102nd Street beginning Monday, March 6 at 9 a.m.

The closure is in an industrial area, but it’s well-traveled by the public.

According to Public Works, the closure is for street widening and will be in effect until November 2023.

Last year another nearby section of I Street was closed for an extended period. A closure from 108th Street to the eastbound on-ramp lasted from May to December 2022.

