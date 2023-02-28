Over 100 people to lose jobs due to Nebraska Book Company closure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After providing course materials to more than 2,000 collegiate partners for over a century, Nebraska Book Company based in Lincoln will be ending its operations on March 1.

NBC first began its operations in 1915 and were the first to warehouse and distribute used textbooks to college bookstores to supply the academic community around them, according to their website. The company serves around 14.5 million students every year.

The main reason as to why they are closing their doors is because of the move to digital content, which was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, NBC said.

Vice President, Sales and Marketing Jennifer Goetsch said COVID-19 accelerated the move to digital course materials and strangled the flow of physical textbook inventory in their business. This means they did not have the inventory they needed to hit sales they needed to continue business operations.

The NBC’s closure is expected to affect 114 full-time employees, however, a small subset will remain on to help during the four to six week liquidation process.

The exact liquidation process is still being determined by NBC, but as of right now their inventory will likely be sold to another physical textbook distributor.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.