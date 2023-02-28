Omaha senator continues Nebraska Legislature filibuster

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh is pushing against LB574, a bill banning gender-affirming healthcare for children.
A few state senators contributed to the third day of filibustering in the Nebraska Legislature.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The one-woman filibuster of the Nebraska Legislature continued Tuesday.

State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha continued her effort to bring as much legislating as she can to a screeching halt.

Cavanaugh said again Tuesday that she’s going to do what she can to make sure “every single bill is going to go cloture.” That means hours of debate on every single bill that comes to the floor.

She said she’s doing this to block LB574, which would make gender-affirming care for transgender children illegal.

State Sen. Danielle Conrad of Lincoln tried to broker a deal last week. Cavanaugh agreed to the idea. But the body voted against the compromise, 32-10.

Other senators also expressed frustration last week about the “mess” of the situation.

“This is what a culture war looks like apparently. I’m completely uninterested in litigating a culture war,” State Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington said last week.

But Cavanaugh seems determined, urging her fellow senators last week to “take your names off of that piece of poop LB574. Talk to the speaker — demand good governance. Be better. Be who the children of Nebraska deserve because they do not deserve this.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jones family reported their dog as lost and were surprised to find it at the shelter, ready...
Lost dog adopted by new family on Omaha’s 72-hour rule
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Omaha area law enforcement encrypting police radio traffic
An act of violence was caught on camera in a quiet Sarpy County neighborhood on July 4, 2022
Woman sentenced to prison for role in Sarpy County fireworks attack
Woman stabbed near Omaha homeless shelter, police looking for suspect

Latest News

A few state senators contributed to the third day of filibustering in the Nebraska Legislature.
Omaha state senator filibusters for third day
Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers gave his take on the Supreme Court hearing a case on...
Nebraska Attorney General reacts to SCOTUS hearing on student loan debt relief
An Omaha state senator is continuing her effort to block all the legislation she can from...
Filibuster continues in Nebraska Legislature
The South Dakota Senate State Affairs committee.
SD Senate committee defeats petition signature requirement bill