Omaha man arrested for obstructing traffic after part of 72nd Street closed for over 12 hours

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police blocked off part of 72nd Street for more than 12 hours over the weekend.

According to the Omaha Police Department, officers were called to 72nd and Western Avenue at 3:12 p.m. Sunday. They were told someone was threatening to jump off the pedestrian bridge.

Police recognized the man from a prior incident that also lasted over 12 hours in which he allegedly threatened to jump off a roof.

The incident at 72nd and Western Avenue lasted until 3:30 a.m. Monday when the man came down from the bridge.

Police then arrested the 46-year-old man after he allegedly disregarded commands not to run. Police say the man began to run back to the bridge when he realized he was going to be arrested.

The man was booked for obstructing traffic, obstructing a government operation, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.

