Monday Feb. 27 COVID-19 update: 4 deaths in Douglas County

Sarpy/Cass data snapshot

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has not updated its COVID-19 summary since 8:15 a.m. Tuesday; that summary includes numbers that are also posted on the CDC COVID data tracker, which is updated on Thursdays.

CASES: For the past week ending Wednesday, CDC data showed 102 active cases in Sarpy County, as compared to 191 reported last week.; and 11 in Cass County, compared to 22 reported last week.

The CDC reported a case rate of 54.5 per 100,000 people in Sarpy County, compared to 48.6 reported last week; and 41.9 in Cass County, compared to 83.8 reported last week.

POSITIVITY RATE: The CDC COVID data tracker is still showing “low” community levels for both Sarpy and Cass counties. According to the data, the positivity rate for Sarpy County is 13.1% as of Friday, with 513 tests reported Tuesday; that compares to 10.9% among 759 tests reported a week earlier. CDC data indicated a 9.3% positivity rate in Cass County as of Friday, with 74 tests processed through Monday, Feb. 20; compared to 20.9% among 118 tests reported a week ago.

The case rates per 100,000 people were 271.6 cases for Sarpy County as of data submitted Tuesday, compared to 57.7 cases a week ago; and 282.1 cases for Cass County, compared to 30.5 cases reported Tuesday.

WASTEWATER DATA: CDC wastewater surveillance data posted at 4:37 p.m. Monday was indicating that 76.4% of recent samples collected in Sarpy County had found detectable virus levels, compared to 72.2% about a week prior.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The CDC was reporting 13 new COVID-19 hospitalizations in the week ending last Wednesday in Sarpy County compared to 10 last week; and two in Cass County compared to one last week. The new admissions per 100,000 people in the past seven days was at 7.1 for both counties, according to the CDC, compared to 4.5 for both counties reported a week ago.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: COVID-19 patients accounted for 4.4% of patients in Sarpy and Cass counties, compared to 3.7% reported last week for both counties. COVID-19 hospitalizations currently account for 2.8% of staffed ICU beds in Sarpy and Cass counties, compared to 2% reported in both counties last week.

VACCINATIONS: According to the CDC COVID tracker, vaccination rates nudged up to 69.6% in Sarpy County but remained at 64.6% in Cass County in the past week. The CDC also added booster vaccination data showing 19% of Sarpy County residents and 18.1% of Cass County residents had received the bivalent booster.

Three Rivers data snapshot

Here’s the latest data reported by the CDC COVID data tracker, which is updated on Thursdays.

CASES: This week, the tracker was reporting that for the week ending Wednesday, there were 18 active cases of COVID-19 in Dodge County, compared to 23 cases reported about a week ago; four cases in Saunders County, compared to seven about a week ago; and 22 cases in Washington County, compared to 17 reported about a weeks ago.

The case rates per 100,000 people are 49.2 cases for Dodge County, compared to 62.9 reported about a week ago; 18.5 cases for Saunders County, compared to 32.4 a week ago; and 106.1 cases for Washington County, compared to 82 cases a week ago.

POSITIVITY RATE: The CDC data shows “low” community levels for all three counties. According to the data, the positivity rate as of about a week ago was at 11.3% for Dodge County, with 154 tests conducted through Monday, Feb. 20; that compares to 8.7% and 187 tests reported about a week ago. Saunders County had 25% positivity and 20 tests in the same timeframes, compared to 13% about a week ago among 29 tests. Washington County had 9.8% positivity with 70 tests conducted, 79 tests, compared to 14.1% and 70 tests.

WASTEWATER DATA: CDC wastewater data posted at 4:37 p.m. Monday was indicating that 64.2% of recent samples collected in Dodge County had detectable virus levels, compared to 63.2% reported about a week ago; and 54.3% of samples in Saunders County, compared to 26.5% reported last week. No wastewater data is available for Washington County.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The CDC reported three new COVID-19 hospitalizations for Dodge County for the week ending Wednesday, amounting to 4.4 admissions per 100,000 people; one in Saunders County, amounting to 7.2 per 100,000 people; and one in Washington County, amounted to 7.2 admissions per 100,000 people as well.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: In all three counties, COVID-19 patients accounted for 4.4% of new admissions, compared to 3.7% reported the week prior; and 1.5% of ICU beds were occupied by COVID patients, compared to 2% the week prior.

VACCINATIONS: According to the CDC COVID tracker, vaccination rates remained at 56.1% in Dodge County, 55% in Saunders County, and 58.1% in Washington County.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reports COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays.

DEATHS: DCHD reported Monday that four COVID-19 deaths had been recorded in recent days.

“An unvaccinated man over 75 and three women over 65 have died. Two of the women had been vaccinated, but their current vaccination status is not known,” the report states.

Douglas County’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,290 people.

CASES: DCHD also reported Monday that 203 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed since Tuesday’s report. About a year ago, DCHD was reporting 109 new cases.

The most recent case numbers lowered the seven-day average from 60 to 65 people. The DCHD dashboard indicated the rolling seven-day average per 100,000 people was at 76.7 cases as of Sunday, compared to 73.3 cases recorded Thursday.

About a year ago, DCHD was reporting 73.1 cases per 100,000 people after a pandemic record-high of 2,023.9 cases recorded about six weeks prior, which caused the health director to implement a mask mandate in Omaha.

The latest recent cases bring the local pandemic total to 180,939 cases.

WASTEWATER DATA: As of 4:37 p.m. Monday, CDC wastewater surveillance data indicated the virus level in Douglas County was at 87.8%, based on population, compared to 64.2% reported Friday. The data has been trending upward since Jan. 12 after it had been declining in the weeks prior.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of Sunday, area hospitals were caring for 100 COVID-19 patients, compared to 106 reported Thursday. Of the current patients, two were in ICUs, compared to five reported Thursday. No COVID-19 patients were on ventilators.

Additionally, one adult patient was awaiting the result of a COVID-19 test.

About a year ago, DCHD was reporting 207 area COVID-19 hospitalizations.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of Sunday, hospitals were 83% full with 292 beds available, compared to 318 reported Thursday. Area ICUs were 87% full with 38 beds available, compared to 47 reported Thursday. Pediatric ICUs were 76% full with 11 beds available, compared to eight reported Thursday.

About a year ago, local hospitals were 82% full with 254 beds available; ICUs were 81% full with 59 beds available; and pediatric ICUs were 90% full with 13 beds available.

VACCINATIONS: The DCHD dashboard showed a slight change in vaccination data. To date, 10,999 pediatric doses — for ages 6 months to 4 years — have been administered in the county, resulting in 10.2% of Douglas County children in that age group being fully vaccinated.

Vaccination numbers among other age groups remained static: 69% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated with 62.2% of eligible residents, ages 12 and older, receiving their booster or additional doses. Of youth ages 5-11, 43% are vaccinated; and 70.7% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

About a year ago, 66.5% of all Douglas County residents were vaccinated; youth ages 5-11 were 32.5% vaccinated; and 66.2% of county youth ages 12-17 were considered fully vaccinated.

