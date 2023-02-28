Lincoln man ticketed for DUI twice in four hours

Joshua Steckly
Joshua Steckly(Lancaster County Jail)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 26-year-old man was ticketed by Lincoln Police for two DUIs in a span of four hours.

Lincoln Police officers first pulled over Joshua Steckly near 27th and E Streets on Monday just before 10 p.m. Officers said Steckly’s blood alcohol content was .145 - nearly twice the legal limit. Police said he was transported to LifePointe, cited for DUI, and then turned over to a sober party.

Just hours later on Tuesday at 1:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to 59th and Holdrege Streets on a report of a car crashing into a chain link fence. There, officers found Steckly still intoxicated. He was transported to jail with a BAC of .204.

He was cited for DUI, negligent driving, and driving without insurance.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jones family reported their dog as lost and were surprised to find it at the shelter, ready...
Lost dog adopted by new family on Omaha’s 72-hour rule
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Omaha area law enforcement encrypting police radio traffic
A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.
Hamilton County man arrested for killing wife during argument, NSP says
Woman stabbed near Omaha homeless shelter, police looking for suspect

Latest News

Steven Shiffermiller
Lincoln man involved in standoff had threatened family who wanted him to move out, police say
Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers
Joe Biden v. Nebraska: State AG discusses Supreme Court case on student debt forgiveness
Police blocked off part of 72nd Street near Western Avenue for more than 12 hours
Omaha man arrested for obstructing traffic after part of 72nd Street closed for over 12 hours
A Beatrice couple asks other cat owners to be vigilant after their cat was poisoned and killed...
Beatrice couple spreads awareness after Valentine’s bouquet poisons and kills their cat