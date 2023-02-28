Lincoln man involved in standoff had threatened family who wanted him to move out, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police released more details on what led up to a man barricading himself in a southeast Lincoln home and threatening officers Monday afternoon.

Police said 36-year-old Steven Shiffermiller refused to move out of a relative’s home just north of 36th and Van Dorn Streets. Family members told police he was threatening to use a weapon and explosive devices. Police said Shiffermiller also called 911 several times threatening to hurt family members and law enforcement.

The Lincoln Police SWAT team responded to the home but Shiffermiller barricaded himself inside and made threats to harm officers if they entered.

Officers used an armored vehicle to push in the front door of the home.

After about three hours, Shiffermiller came out of the home and was arrested for terroristic threats and an active arrest warrant. No explosive devices or weapons were located.

During the standoff, police alerted administration at Lincoln Southeast High School, prompting them to initiate their ‘Standard Response Protocol of Secure’ for about 30 minutes. ‘Secure’ protocol means the school keeps everyone inside the building while entrances are locked and monitored. Teaching and learning continued as normal.

Shiffermiller was involved in a similar situation with Lincoln Police at the same home in January 2021.

