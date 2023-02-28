Kearney man dies in overnight crash

Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man has died following a crash early Tuesday morning.

Kearney Police along with CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital EMS responded to a one-vehicle crash at North Railroad Avenue and B Avenue around 1:09 a.m.

Preliminary investigation indicates a white 2009 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on North Railroad at B Avenue, when it left the road striking a power pole on the northeast corner of the intersection.

The driver and lone occupant, Michael Swalley, 31,was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Kearney Police.

