Grand Island man arrested for domestic assault, terroristic threats

Cody Vansickle was arrested for domestic violence
Cody Vansickle was arrested for domestic violence(Joe Scanlan)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On Monday night, Grand Island Police received a report of a belated domestic assault that had occurred on Saturday.

According to officers, 30-year old Cody Vansickle had engaged in a verbal argument with the victim.

During the argument, Vansickle became violent, pushing the victim into a table and a wall. He then made a threatening statement, causing the victim to flee the scene.

Vansickle was later contacted, interviewed, and arrested for 3rd Degree Domestic Assault, along with Terroristic Threats.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jones family reported their dog as lost and were surprised to find it at the shelter, ready...
Lost dog adopted by new family on Omaha’s 72-hour rule
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Omaha area law enforcement encrypting police radio traffic
A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.
Hamilton County man arrested for killing wife during argument, NSP says
Woman stabbed near Omaha homeless shelter, police looking for suspect

Latest News

The Flaming Lips will perform at Steelhouse Omaha, the city's newest mid-sized venue, in June.
The Flaming Lips set to play Steelhouse Omaha this summer
Portion of Omaha’s I Street to close until November
Nelson’s tour stop at the Saenger Theatre scheduled for March 13 has been canceled.
Willie Nelson & Family to perform at Council Bluffs venue
An act of violence was caught on camera in a quiet Sarpy County neighborhood on July 4, 2022
Woman sentenced to prison for role in Sarpy County fireworks attack