Grand Island man arrested for domestic assault, terroristic threats

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - On Monday night, Grand Island Police received a report of a belated domestic assault that had occurred on Saturday.

According to officers, 30-year old Cody Vansickle had engaged in a verbal argument with the victim.

During the argument, Vansickle became violent, pushing the victim into a table and a wall. He then made a threatening statement, causing the victim to flee the scene.

Vansickle was later contacted, interviewed, and arrested for 3rd Degree Domestic Assault, along with Terroristic Threats.

