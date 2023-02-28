The Flaming Lips set to play Steelhouse Omaha this summer

Cinderella front-man Tom Keifer also planning summer concert in Omaha
The Flaming Lips will perform at Steelhouse Omaha, the city's newest mid-sized venue, in June.
The Flaming Lips will perform at Steelhouse Omaha, the city's newest mid-sized venue, in June.(WRDW)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New venue Steelhouse Omaha continues to roll out concert announcements. This week’s big name: The Flaming Lips.

The psychedelic rock band is planning an Omaha stop on their Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots tour.

The Flaming Lips will perform live in concert at #SteelhouseOmaha on June 16th! Tickets on sale Friday, Mar. 3rd at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com 🎟️

Posted by Steelhouse Omaha on Monday, February 27, 2023

Tickets for the June 16 concert go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday.

Come celebrate 20 years of Yoshimi Battles The Pink Robots this summer! The Lips will be performing the album in its...

Posted by Flaming Lips on Monday, February 27, 2023

Steelhouse Omaha also announced this week that hard rock act Tom Keifer with special guest L.A. Guns will perform at 7 p.m. July 19 at the venue on their Live Loud 2023 Tour. Those tickets also go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Keifer was the frontman for 1980s heavy metal rock band Cinderella.

Tom Keifer with special guests L.A. GUNS, for their Live Loud 2023 Tour at #SteelhouseOmaha on July 19th! Tickets on sale Friday, Mar. 3rd at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com 🎟️

Posted by Steelhouse Omaha on Monday, February 27, 2023

The Killers were announced earlier this month as the first to headline at Omaha’s newest mid-sized concert venue. Tickets for the May 12 performance went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and sold out within minutes.

Tuesday’s announcement comes days ahead of ticket sales for Fleet Foxes, set to perform at Steelhouse Omaha in July.

Steelhouse Omaha, located at 11th and Dodge streets, will be the third venue on O-pa’s lineup behind the Orpheum Theatre and the Holland Performing Arts Center. The venue can accommodate up to 3,000 people.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

