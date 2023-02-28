Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cloudier with a stray shower possible Tuesday

Emily's Monday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a sunny afternoon Monday the clouds roll back in. Tuesday is fairly overcast from start to finish with a few isolated showers possible. NW of the Metro we could see a light flurry or snow shower during the first half of the day... by the afternoon, between 1PM-4PM, we’ll see a chance of a brief passing shower or two in the Metro. Most will stay dry.

Tuesday showers
Tuesday showers(wowt)

The clouds don’t stop our warm up... we’ll reach a high of 47 thanks to a breezy S wind. Wednesday is just as mild with more sun! Our next system moves to our S Thursday... generally it is a miss with only very light snow potential mainly SE of the Metro. The main impact will be the cool down as highs fall back to the 30s.

Thursday system
Thursday system(wowt)

We rebound in time for the weekend with a jump back to the 50s Sunday.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jones family reported their dog as lost and were surprised to find it at the shelter, ready...
Lost dog adopted by new family on Omaha’s 72-hour rule
CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.
CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria
A Lyons man was arrested by the NSP SWAT Team over the weekend after an hours-long standoff
Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team arrests man after standoff in Lyons
A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set...
Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program
The Nebraska State Patrol was involved in a crash north of 40th and Mill Road Sunday afternoon...
Lincoln man arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit in northern Lancaster County

Latest News

Emily's 10 day forecast
Emily's 3 day forecast
Emily's Monday evening forecast
Rusty's Midday Update