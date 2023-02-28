Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cloudier with a stray shower possible Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a sunny afternoon Monday the clouds roll back in. Tuesday is fairly overcast from start to finish with a few isolated showers possible. NW of the Metro we could see a light flurry or snow shower during the first half of the day... by the afternoon, between 1PM-4PM, we’ll see a chance of a brief passing shower or two in the Metro. Most will stay dry.

Tuesday showers (wowt)

The clouds don’t stop our warm up... we’ll reach a high of 47 thanks to a breezy S wind. Wednesday is just as mild with more sun! Our next system moves to our S Thursday... generally it is a miss with only very light snow potential mainly SE of the Metro. The main impact will be the cool down as highs fall back to the 30s.

Thursday system (wowt)

We rebound in time for the weekend with a jump back to the 50s Sunday.

10 day forecast (wowt)

