Deadlines approaching for Millard Public Schools Levy Override Election

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The voter registration and replacement ballot request deadlines for the Millard Public Schools Levy Override Election are quickly approaching.

The Levy Override Election is a yes or no question on if the district should be allowed to continue to levy taxes greater than what the current law allows. A “yes” outcome in the Levy Override Election would give the district the power to have greater levies for another five years.

This election is by mail, has no in-person voting option and involves voters in both Douglas and Sarpy Counties. All registered voters in Millard were to receive a ballot in the mail by mid-February. Those who have not registered to vote or need a replacement ballot will need to act quickly if they still want to vote in the Levy Override Election.

Ballots can be dropped off by Tuesday, March 14 at 5 p.m. at one of several drop box locations in Douglas and Sarpy Counties, or delivered directly to the county election commission.

According to the Douglas County Election Commission, this Friday, March 3 at 6 p.m. is both the deadline to register to vote and to request a replacement ballot to be mailed if you had an issue with your original one.

Requests for a replacement ballot must be received by your county election office in writing by the March 3 deadline.

First-time voters will have to appear in person at their county election office to register to vote in the Levy Override Election. In-person is also the only option if they are updating their address, changing political party affiliation or making other changes prior to the election.

Douglas County Voters

The Douglas County Election Commission says it’s crucial for first-time voters to register soon.

“New residents or those who have moved must register to vote in person at the respective election office this week if they wish to vote in the March 14, 2023 Millard Public Schools Levy Override Election,” said Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian W. Kruse.

The Douglas County Election Commission is located at 12220 W Center Road in Omaha.

Voters can contact the Douglas County Election Commission at (402) 444-VOTE (8683) to request an application for a replacement ballot. Applications can then be delivered to a drop box, mailed or delivered to the Election Commission, faxed to (402) 444-4181 or scanned and emailed to early.voting@douglascounty-ne.gov.

Douglas County drop boxes are available at four locations:

Millard Public Schools Foundation : 5225 S 159th Ave, Omaha

Spring Ridge Shopping Center : 178th and Pacific St, Omaha

Douglas County Engineer’s Office : 15505 W Maple Rd, Omaha

Douglas County Election Commission: 12220 W Center Road, Omaha

Sarpy County Voters

Replacement ballot applications can be requested by contacting the Sarpy County Election Commission at (402) 593-2167. Applications can then be sent to a ballot drop box, mailed or delivered to the Sarpy County Election Commission at 1102 E 1st Street, Suite #1, in Papillion, faxed to (402) 593-5770 or scanned and emailed to earlyvote@sarpy.gov.

Sarpy County drop boxes are available at two locations:

Sarpy County Election Commission: 1102 E 1st St, Papillion – drive-up and walk-up boxes

La Vista Police Department: 7701 S 96th St, La Vista

Voters in both Douglas and Sarpy Counties can check their ballot’s status online through the Nebraska Voter Information Lookup after it’s been returned.

