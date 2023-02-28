Council Bluffs Police: Missing 60-year-old woman found dead

Council Bluffs Police need your help finding a missing woman.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs woman reported missing earlier this month has been found dead.

Council Bluffs Police said today that 60-year-old Illene Gowen was found deceased.

The department is asking the public for information on her whereabouts after Feb. 13, when she was last seen. Anyone with information that might help police with this case is asked to call 712-890-5400 and select Option 3.

“We hope that there are members of your viewing audience and the community that may have more information that would help us to understand what happened and to provide closure for Ms. Gowen’s family,” a spokesman told 6 News.

