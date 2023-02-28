City of Omaha trying to keep up with hundreds of potholes

The number of pothole complaints around the city is in the hundreds -- but the city says they're patching what they can.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s not unusual for the city of Omaha to see potholes this time of year, but for many, it feels like they’re unavoidable.

“I zig-zag, I’m trying to avoid potholes like everybody else and it gets a little crazy sometimes,” says Omaha resident Martin Richardson.

“We are seeing our kind of our typical late February, March pothole season that’s happening out there right now,” Austin Rowser with Omaha Public Works tells 6 News.

Rowser says the number of complaints from February alone regarding potholes is greater than 600, but that’s about average for this time of year.

Driver Lorna Sage says for those like her who drive older cars, the potholes are a major issue.

“It’s very frustrating, like really frustrating.”

Many drivers end up paying hundreds to repair damage caused by the potholes, too.

“Last week right before the snow actually, I hit a pothole and it bent my rim, I had to replace the rim and also get another tire,” Richardson adds.

“This is the time of year we would expect potholes, we’ve got a lot of moisture out there, we still have some freeze-thaw conditions with cold overnight temperatures and warmer days, so that causes that thermal expansion, the water freezes it expands in there and stresses the pavement,” Rowser says.

When a pothole complaint is made, Rowser’s team typically fills it within five to seven days, but they prioritize major roads and intersections, or potholes that are extremely large or damaging.

Most of the solutions for potholes are temporary fixes - asphalt cold patches, tar and asphalt combinations, and occasionally concrete.

“We’re constantly evaluating methods, evaluating different repairs, equipment even, personnel, so it’s one of those things where we’re always looking at how to do things better,” he says.

The more permanent fix, Rowser adds, isn’t quick.

“The long-term solution, really it’s re-paving, that’s ultimately the long-term solution.”

That’s where the Street Preservation Bond comes into play. The city has been re-paving major roads since around 2019, which helps diminish the potholes. Most recently, 72nd street south of Dodge to Center street and I-80 has had panels of road replaced.

The bond project will take 20 years to complete. Rowser says portions of Q street and Blondo have also undergone replacements, and areas that used to be major hubs for potholes are in much better condition and are safer for drivers.

The next stretch of road that will be repaired under the bond is 72nd street north of Dodge, Rowser says. Right now the street is riddled with potholes.

Rowser says for now, the city is doing what it can to ensure the roads are driveable and safe for everyone. He also asks for a little patience from the community.

“We’re fighting against the elements right now, the weather causes the potholes and this time of year the weather prevents us from being able to fix them the best we can.”

He encourages drivers to keep an eye out when workers are on the roads, too.

“We want them to return home to their friends and family at the end of the day, too.”

If your car has experienced damage from a pothole, you can file a report and a claim with the city here.

