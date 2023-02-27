SWAT Team surrounding home in southeast Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several law enforcement officers, including the Lincoln Police SWAT Team, are surrounding a home near 36th and Van Dorn Streets, trying to contact a ‘wanted individual’.

Police have blocked off Van Dorn Street between 33rd and 37th Street.

Assistant Chief of Operations and LPD SWAT Commander Jason Stille asked the public to avoid the area due to an “active scene.”

Police alerted administration at Lincoln Southeast High School about the incident, prompting them to initiate their ‘Standard Response Protocol of Secure’ at 1:45 p.m. for about 30 minutes. ‘Secure’ protocol means the school keeps everyone inside the building while entrances are locked and monitored. Teaching and learning continues as normal during this type of response.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

