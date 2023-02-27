Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers early then afternoon clearing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few showers are still out there early this morning but most will be out of the metro by 7am and out of the entire viewing area by 9am. Sunshine breaks out this afternoon and we should be able to make it into the 50s for a bit.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Wind will be noticeable today as well behind the rain. Northwest gusts to 40 mph this morning will back off a bit to 30 mph max this afternoon.

Wind Monday (WOWT)

Clouds will fill back in Tuesday bringing a small chance of a shower along with them. Overall most of the precipitation should go north of the metro with this system. The clouds will just get in the way of our warming and keep our highs in the 40s.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

