Omaha business owners deal with construction, closure on Q Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - South Omaha commuters are finding one of their favorite cut-through streets is now closed for several months.

Monday, Public Works shut down a section of Q Street between 60th and 72nd Streets.

Some are not happy with the changes.

Q Street is getting a major facelift near 65th Street, right in front of the WarHorse Casino.

“The construction that’s going on out here in between 60th and 72nd on Q, that’s all the tax increment financing project so they’re putting in new box culverts, they’re widening the road, they’re putting in turning lanes,” said CEO of Nebraska Horsemen Lynne McNally.

Simulcasting at Horsemen’s Park is still open, but it’s a little hard to get to.

The only way in is off of 72nd Street, then it’s a muddy, messy, winding road around the west side of the property and over the track itself to get to the temporary facility.

“It’s a little like a mouse within a maze kind of a thing right now, but we’re trying to do the best we can until the construction is complete.”

Just across Q Street at Milt’s Golf, someone should tell the city that Mark Ordway is also open for business. Again, there’s only one way to get there, this time from 60th Street.

But electronic signs at 60th and Q which were placed by the city say that Q is closed at 60th.

A popular cut-through street for metro drivers is now closed while work continues on the new Warhorse Casino.

Ordway says the mistake in signage could be costing him business, so he posted his own signs stating that yes, golfers can get to Milt’s.

“And it was on the news this morning, all over the news this morning that Q Street is closed,” said Ordway. “So that really hurts me but I’m just hoping that our customers realize that you can come in from 60th Street.”

“Last fall they closed 60th, from 60th down to our place was completely closed because they’re widening the street. And now they’re going the other way, they’re closing from 72nd to here, so I’m just happy that the Hawkins is leaving us access to our driveway which is very helpful because I think a lot of people were under the assumption that we’re closed.”

And there’s Brant Moran of T’s auto and truck sales. He’s not looking forward to this round of construction.

“Just the mess, not getting any help cleaning up, being told things are getting done one way then it gets done a different way,” Moran said. “I think this run was just supposed to be closed for a couple of months and now we’re talking about being closed for six to seven months until the end of July.”

“I know it’s extremely inconvenient right now but it’s going to be fantastic when it’s finished.”

Horsemen’s Park is scheduled to hold one day of live racing in July. Lynne McNally tells us the date is flexible, should the construction on Q Street be held up.

A city engineer says they plan to change the electronic sign at 60th Street to indicate a section of Q Street is still open.

