Magnitude 5.6 quake hits Turkey; more buildings collapse

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey causing some buildings to collapse, an official said. There were no immediate reports of any casualties.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:58 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake shook southern Turkey on Monday — three weeks after a catastrophic temblor devastated the region — causing some already damaged buildings to collapse, an official said. A father and daughter were reported trapped beneath the rubble of one building.

Monday’s earthquake was centered in the town of Yesilyurt in Malatya province, the country’s disaster management agency said.

Yesilyurt’s mayor, Mehmet Cinar, told HaberTurk television that a number of buildings in the town collapsed, including a four-story building where a father and daughter were trapped. Cinar said the pair had entered the damaged building to collect belongings.

Elsewhere in Malatya, search-and-rescue teams were sifting through the rubble of another building that toppled on top of some parked cars, HaberTurk reported.

Malatya was among 11 Turkish provinces hit by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that devastated parts of southern Turkey and northern Syria on Feb. 6.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake led to more than 48,000 deaths in Turkey and Syria. (KING, JAMIE SMITH, CNN)

That quake led to more than 48,000 deaths in both countries as well as the collapse or serious damage of 173,000 buildings in Turkey.

AFAD, Turkey’s disaster management agency, said that close to 10,000 aftershocks have hit the region affected by the quake since Feb. 6.

