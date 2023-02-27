Hamilton County man arrested for killing wife during argument, NSP says

A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.
A murder investigation is underway at this home located at 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.(KSNB Local4)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - A 49-year-old Hamilton County woman is dead and her husband has been arrested for her murder, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The investigation began at approximately 12:45 p.m. Sunday, when the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at a residence of 502 Carnahan Street in Marquette.

The sheriff’s office arrived to find Angela Adams dead inside the home. The sheriff’s office then requested assistance from NSP. Investigators learned that Adams had been with her husband, Jeffrey Adams, Saturday evening, but he was not at the home when authorities arrived to investigate the incident.

A short time later, Jeffrey Adams arrived at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in. He was arrested by Nebraska State Patrol investigators. Investigators said the incident began with an argument, during which Jeffrey Adams struck Angela Adams multiple times. Jeffrey Adams then left the home.

Adams, 47, has been lodged in Hamilton County Jail for second degree murder. The investigation remains ongoing.

Jeffrey Adams
Jeffrey Adams(Hamilton County Jail)
(KOLN/Gray TV)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jones family reported their dog as lost and were surprised to find it at the shelter, ready...
Lost dog adopted by new family on Omaha’s 72-hour rule
CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.
CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria
A Lyons man was arrested by the NSP SWAT Team over the weekend after an hours-long standoff
Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team arrests man after standoff in Lyons
A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set...
Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program
10 PM rain chances
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Stormy Sunday night, sunshine returns for a mild Monday

Latest News

Woman stabbed near Omaha homeless shelter, police looking for suspect
A Lyons man was arrested by the NSP SWAT Team over the weekend after an hours-long standoff
Nebraska State Troopers arrest man after hours-long standoff
The Nebraska State Patrol was involved in a crash north of 40th and Mill Road Sunday afternoon...
Lincoln man arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit in northern Lancaster County
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast