Falls City man arrested in child porn investigation

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol’s Tech Crimes Unit arrested a man after a child exploitation investigation.

NSP received information in July regarding a child exploitation incident. 36-year-old Matthew Timothy was booked into Richardson County Jail Monday morning for possession and distribution of child pornography.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jones family reported their dog as lost and were surprised to find it at the shelter, ready...
Lost dog adopted by new family on Omaha’s 72-hour rule
CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.
CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria
A Lyons man was arrested by the NSP SWAT Team over the weekend after an hours-long standoff
Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team arrests man after standoff in Lyons
A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England set...
Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program
The Nebraska State Patrol was involved in a crash north of 40th and Mill Road Sunday afternoon...
Lincoln man arrested after hit-and-run, pursuit in northern Lancaster County

Latest News

Westside School District voters will have a bond question before them totaling $121 million.
Westside district residents asked to consider $121 million school bond
Several law enforcement officers are surrounding a residence near 36th and Van Dorn Streets,...
Suspect in custody following standoff with police in southeast Lincoln
Q Street commuters into Ralston will need to find an alternate route for the next few months.
Omaha business owners deal with construction, closure on Q Street
Omaha area law enforcement encrypting police radio traffic