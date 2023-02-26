Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Stormy Sunday night, sunshine returns for a mild Monday

Emily's Sunday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plan on rain for your Sunday night as a round of showers and storms makes an approach from the SW. Chances increase after 6 PM starting to the SW of the Metro... best chances for the Metro are here after 8PM and will continue overnight. Rain will be fairly consistent once it starts with a few rounds of thunderstorms possible along with the showers.

10 PM rain chances
10 PM rain chances(wowt)

While the highest severe risk stays well to the S we do see the threat for plenty of small (non-severe) hail. With chilly air and ground temps it will not melt fast and could pile up. Best chance for the Metro to see this is between 11 PM and 2 AM.

Severe risk
Severe risk(wowt)
3 AM rain chances
3 AM rain chances(wowt)

After 2 AM the storm threat diminishes with lingering showers through 7 AM Monday. Rain totals will range between .5-1.5″ for most! The heaviest totals will be dependent on heavy downpours with thunderstorms.

7 AM rain chances
7 AM rain chances(wowt)

Once the rain clears Monday morning we’ll look ahead to afternoon clearing and a warm up to the low 50s. Highs drop to the mid 40s Tuesday with a chance of a stay PM shower. Our next system is a miss to the SE but does bring a cool down to the 30s. S of the Metro we may see a snow shower. Highs rebound for the weekend.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

