Council Bluffs Railroad Museum looking to make changes, asks community for input

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Union Pacific Railroad Museum is turning its wheels for its next chapter.

This weekend, the community was welcomed to an event to share their thoughts and ideas for the future of the museum.

From the sounds of trains to its unique displays, no matter where you stand or walk you’ll never be empty-handed at the Union Pacific Railroad Museum.

“The mission of the museum is to share American history through the lens of the railroad,” Dobles said.

Vanessa Dobles with the Union Pacific Museum Association said the museum expands the story of pioneer migration through its different exhibits.

Now, they’re looking forward to taking the next step and they want the community to be involved.

“We want to hear from the community about what they would like us to do,” Dobles said.

Henry Nipper has volunteered at the museum for 10 years he’s seen all the changes the museum has undergone.

“We have some model train exhibits, but they’re only available a special time during the year,” Nipper said.

He hopes they become available all year long.

6 News spoke to others who said they believe the museum should use more technology for people to have more opportunities to learn about the railroad history, by adding Zoom meetings and more interactive displays.

Nipper said that this is something they’ve done in the past, but hopes they can make it into something new.

“With some new employees they have on staff now they started doing them again,” Nipper said. “So, it will be nice to see them ramp those up again.”

The museum encourages the community to continue giving input by calling or visiting the museum.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.