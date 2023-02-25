Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Feb. 24

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a shooting at a liquor store, a music festival lineup and a man preparing to climb Mt. Everest.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
By Jacob Comer
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most watched videos, most clicked stories, and most engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, Feb. 24.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Victim identified in Omaha liquor store shooting

The shooting occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday near 24th and Leavenworth Street.

6 News has learned the identity of the man shot at a liquor store near 24th and Leavenworth Wednesday afternoon.

5. Omaha’s Maha Festival announces 2023 lineup

Hardcore band Turnstile and alt-folk indie act Big Thief will headline Friday and Saturday night performances, respectively.

The dates for the 15th annual Maha Music Festival have been announced.

4. A look at Nebraska’s rejected vanity plates

Nearly 4,000 vanity plates have been rejected over the years.

Nebraska has rejected a lot of vanity plates over the last two decades -- and the list may surprise you.

3. Neglected homeless camp in Northwest Omaha drawing concern

A homeless camp near 90th and Grand in Omaha is proving to be a hazard and neighbors want it cleaned up.

A homeless camp near 90th and Grand in Omaha is proving to be a hazard -- and neighbors want it cleaned up now.

2. Omaha native, surgeon to climb Mt. Everest

An Omaha native is preparing to complete one of man’s largest feats - climbing Mount Everest.

An Omaha native is preparing to complete one of man's largest feats -- climbing Mount Everest.

1. Omaha Police investigate suspicious death

A woman was found in an alley and taken to a hospital before dying.

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an alley

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Former Home Depot contractor taking advantage of customers’ trust
2. La Vista Police Chief fighting subpoena for testimony in Ryan Larsen case
3. Omaha Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of woman found in alley
4. Hy-Vee abruptly suspends employee discount program, alleging abuse
5. Omaha’s Maha Festival announces 2023 lineup
6. Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Rejected license plates

5. Maha Festival lineup

4. Preparing to climb Mt. Everest

3. Joslyn Art Museum expansion

2. “Fire-breathing dragon” dog

1. Two sets of twins

