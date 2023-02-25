St. Cloud beats Omaha 6-2 in series opener

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In a week where everyone in Omaha tried their best to avoid icy spots, Mavericks fans saw their hockey team slip up Friday night against St. Cloud State. The Huskies struck early and often in a 6-2 win at Baxter Arena. Grant Cruikshank scored a pair of power-play goals as St. Cloud State improved to 19-9-3 on the season. The Huskies owned the power play on Friday, scoring three goals with an extra man.

The Huskies won their first game this month while the Mavericks suffered their first defeat in February. Matt Miller and Jack Randl both scored for Omaha (17-11-3) in the loss. The two teams will play again on Saturday night at 7:00 in Omaha.

